Basketball: Eagles shoot down Bulls

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

The Decatur Eagles didn’t take long to right the ship after suffering their first setback in District 9-4A.

Draining 15 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half, Decatur blasted rival Bridgeport 89-32 at Bridgeport High School.

“We shot the ball good. We came out hot and knocked down shots when we had them,” said Decatur senior Bryce Elder, who drained seven treys on 11 attempts and scored 22 points.

Decatur shot 56 percent – 15-for-27 – from beyond the arc.

“Part of that was us. We’ve got to get better defensively,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green.

Bridgeport (12-17) fell to 4-3 in the district. Decatur (22-7, 6-1) remained tied atop the league with Argyle with three games remaining in the regular season.

“It’s always good to come back after a loss and get a statement win,” said Decatur senior Parker Hicks. “We’ve got to finish out strong and play our best.”

Hicks, who was held to nine points while battling foul trouble against Argyle, tossed in 38 in his final game against rival Bridgeport. He also pulled down 17 boards.

“I’ve enjoyed the last three years watching Parker on film and trying to scheme against him,” Green said. “I asked him at Decatur if he was ever going to graduate because it seems as though he has been around so long. He is at a whole other level this year, and I wish him nothing but the best at the next level.”

Hicks scored 16 in the first quarter as Decatur opened the game on a 20-6 run.

The Eagles blew the game open, 42-9, with a 20-0 spurt over the first five minutes of the second quarter. Decatur led 49-12 at halftime.

Wilson Hicks hit three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter. He finished with 15 points. Dane Fitzgerald was the fourth Eagle in double figures with 10 points to go along with 10 assists.

Decatur had 25 assists in shooting 58 percent.

“We shot the ball well. We’re a team capable of that,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “They were pretty upset about Tuesday. I was proud of how they came back coming off that peformance.”

Jason Faulkenberry led the Bulls with 19 points.

DECATUR 89, BRIDGEPORT 32

Decatur … 22 … 27 … 23 … 17 … – … 89

Bridgeport … 9 … 3 … 11 … 9 … – … 32

DECATUR (22-7, 6-1) – Parker Hicks 38, Dane Fitzgerald 10, Drew Redwine 2, Wilson Hicks 15, Dylan Nation 2, Bryce Elder 22.

BRIDGEPORT (12-17, 4-3) – Jason Faulkenberry 18, Colton Waters 1, Andrew Horton 5, Jaden Maddux 1, Justin Meyers 6.