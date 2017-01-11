Basketball: Eagles rally past Muenster

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Playing the top-ranked 2A team in the state, the Decatur Eagles fell behind 10-0 to start the game.

Battling uphill the rest of the night, Decatur took the lead in the fourth quarter before Muenster knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute to force overtime.

To start the extra period, Decatur junior point guard Dane Fitzgerald lost his defender with a crossover to get the basket for a layup and give the Eagles the lead. Fitzgerald then hit five of six free throws to keep the Eagles in the lead down the stretch in a 54-52 victory over Muenster Friday at Decatur High School gym.

“I was thinking the team needed to make plays, and I was just trying to do my part to help them get the W,” Fitzgerald said.

He finished with 11 points and handed out several assists. The biggest assist came after he broke down the defense and found Bryce Elder for a layup at the basket to give Decatur a lead with two minutes to go in regulation.

“A couple times he went and made plays for guys to get them shots,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “One time, he got a good shot for Elder under the basket when we needed a play.

“That’s good to see. We need him playmaking for us.”

After the win, the Eagles (16-6) will have seven days off before their District 9-4A opener at home against Argyle.

“The team we beat by two lost to Argyle by 21 at the Whataburger Tournament,” Coffman said. “We’ve got a lot we have to correct if we are going to beat a team of that caliber in the district opener.”

Decatur struggled to get going against Muenster’s size early. The Eagles were held scoreless the first four minutes of the game, falling down 10-0.

Decatur managed only two field goals in the first quarter.

The Eagles fought back to take a one-point lead before Muenster closed the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 28-21 halftime lead.

Pushing the tempo, Decatur pulled within two by the end of the third quarter. Early in the fourth, Parker Hicks scored eight straight points, including a 3-pointer to push Decatur in front, 43-40.

“We tried to speed the tempo up and go to some full-court man to see if we could open up the court a bit,” Coffman said.

“They are a great team, and it wouldn’t shock me a bit if they win a state title in 2A basketball this year. I was proud of our kids for coming back after a rough first half.”

Parker Hicks finished with 22 points. Wilson Hicks had 13 points.