Basketball: Eagles prepare for top-10 showdown

Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

The Decatur Eagles’ work over the first half of District 9-4A put them in control of their own destiny in hope of capturing the league crown.

But the Eagles will face a big challenge to their top spot in the league Tuesday. No. 7 Decatur will head east for a top-10 showdown with No. 9 Argyle.

Decatur won the initial battle between the league leaders Jan. 13, 47-38.

“It’s always tougher playing a team a second time,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman, whose team has won 17 of 18.

“We’ll have our work cut out for us. We’ll have to make some adjustments to be ready for the challenge.”

Since losing three straight in early December at the Gene Messer Shootout in Wolfforth, Decatur is 8-1 against ranked teams. The lone loss was in the championship game of the Whataburger Tournament against Abilene Wylie.

“One thing I appreciate about this team is they don’t shy away from a big challenge. They embrace it and have won some big games,” Coffman said.

The 47 points against Argyle was a season low. Parker Hicks had 23 in that victory.

“Their coach is a phenomenal defensive coach,” Coffman said. “They held us to 47 points, which is not something that has happened. We expect them to do a lot of the same things.”

Decatur, who closed out the first half of district Friday against Sanger, hammered Krum 70-47 Tuesday.

Parker Hicks scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Bryce Elder knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

Wilson Hicks scored 11 points.

Point guard Dane Fitzgerald dished out nine assists with five points.

Decatur opened the game with a 20-8 run.

“We came out and took care of business,” Coffman said.