Basketball: Eagles hold on to 9-4A lead

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Nearing the midpoint of the District 9-4A race, the Decatur Eagles sit alone atop the district.

After a 69-39 victory over Gainesville Friday, the Eagles moved to 3-0 in district and 19-6 overall.

Decatur coach Drew Coffman quickly points out there are seven tough games remaining for the Eagles to reach their goal of winning the league title and garnering the top seed for the playoffs.

“We’ve worked hard to be in the position we’re in,” Coffman said. “We have an understanding that there’s a lot of work to do. Going in, Argyle may have been the favorite. Now, there’s more of a target on us.”

Decatur went to Krum Tuesday and will close out the first half of district Friday at home against Sanger.

The Eagles will face a daunting schedule in the second half, playing four of five on the road.

“With the Bridgeport game getting moved, we now have quite a few games on the road,” Coffman said.

Against Gainesville, Decatur built a 41-18 halftime lead. The Eagles then held Gainesville to 11 points in the second half.

“We did some good things,” Coffman said. “We had a hard time putting it all together at the same time. In the first half we played well offensively. In the second half we did a good job defensively.”

Parker Hicks scored 35 points, hitting 13 of 25 shots. He also pulled down 15 rebounds.

Wilson Hicks and Bryce Elder hit three 3-pointers each. Wilson Hicks finished with 14 points and Elder 13.

Dane Fitzgerald dished out eight assists.