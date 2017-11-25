Basketball: Eagles drop back-to-back games to Ryan, Richland

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

The Decatur Eagles suffered back-to-back setbacks Monday and Tuesday to Denton Ryan and Richland to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Without a single player on the floor from last year’s region quarterfinalist squad, Richland beat Decatur 68-46 Tuesday.

Richland pulled away with a closing 19-9 run.

Gage Reiger led Decatur with 15 points. Carson Tibbels added 13.

Denton Ryan took down Decatur 62-44 Monday.

Ryan opened the game on an 18-8 run.

Reiger finished with 17 points.

ALVORD 55, OLNEY 42

Jayton Malone hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Alvord cruised to a 55-42 win over Olney.

Malone hit a pair of treys in the third quarter as Alvord went on a 21-7 run. Eli Tefertiller finished with nine points and Hunter Richey six.

GODLEY 55, BOYD 52

After falling down 35-26 at halftime, the Boyd Yellowjackets fought back to get within three in the second half. Godley held on to win 55-52 Monday.

Trevor Drake scored 14 for the Yellowjackets. Blake Rodgers added 12.

WICHITA FALLS 94, PARADISE 60

Wichita Falls scored 54 points in the second half on the way to a 94-60 win over Paradise Tuesday.

Danny Richardson led Paradise with 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Springtown beat Paradise 60-29 Monday.

Richardson had nine points.