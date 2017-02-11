Basketball: Eagles dial assistance in victory – Decatur piles up 31 assists, shooting 59 percent against Gainesville

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

The ninth-ranked Decatur Eagles put on a display of sharing the basketball Tuesday.

Decatur racked up 31 assists, while shooting 59 percent in a 91-25 dismantling of Gainesville.

Dane Fitzgerald handed out seven assists. Nick Young and Wilson Hicks had six apiece.

Parker Hicks scored 38 points, hitting 14 of his 17 shots.

Wilson Hicks had 17 points with five 3-pointers. Bryce Elder and John Johnson finished with 11 points each.

“We played really well,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “We had multiple guys off the bench that came in and played really well. It was good to see their hard work pay off. There’s been some games where there wasn’t much time for them. We were able to pull away and get some of those guys extended time.”

Decatur held Gainesville to 13 points over the final three quarters.

Decatur (23-7, 7-1) stayed tied with Argyle atop 9-4A heading into Friday’s home finale against Krum. The Eagles close out the regular season Tuesday at Sanger.

Coffman has been impressed with how his team has played in the two games since the loss to Argyle. Decatur has averaged 90 points in the two victories over Bridgeport and Gainesville.

“Our kids respond well to things,” Coffman said. “We were all disappointed that night at Argyle. We still have that in the back of our minds.”