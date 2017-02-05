SPORTS HEADLINES

Basketball: Dragons finish sweep of Bulldogs – Chico stays in third in 11-2A

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017
Tags: , , , ,

Led by 14 points from Devon Wilson, the Chico Dragons placed a firm grasp on third place in District 11-2A Tuesday with a 36-30 win over rival Alvord Bulldogs.

TIGHT COVERAGE – Kolton Forbus takes the ball up during the Dragons’ win over Alvord Tuesday. Messenger photo by Mack Thweatt

Chico moved to 4-2 in district and completed the season sweep of Alvord (9-15, 1-5).

The Dragons faced second-place Poolville Friday and will play host to Perrin Tuesday.

Cameron Weatherly scored all nine of his points in the second quarter during a 15-7 run that put the Dragons up 22-10 at halftime. Chico carried a 32-22 lead into the fourth quarter and held off a late Alvord charge.

Carson Herring paced Alvord with seven points.

Alvord took on No. 1 Muenster Friday and will go to Era Tuesday.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?