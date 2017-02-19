Basketball: Dragons bounce back to make playoffs – After going winless in district in 2016, Chico hits postseason

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Chico, Chico Basketball

The Chico Dragons failed to record a win in District 11-2A a season ago.

This year at the end of the regular season, the Dragons are preparing for a trip to the postseason.

The Dragons beat Era 47-24 Tuesday night to close out a 6-4 run through District 11-2A. Chico will head to the postseason for the first time since 2014 as the league’s third seed. The Dragons will face Tom Bean at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials were still working to determine a site for the game Friday.

For seniors Kolton Forbus and Cameron Weatherly this will be their first playoff experience.

“We haven’t been to the playoffs in a while,” Weatherly said. “We were 0-14 in district last year. Coach [Mark] Kyle came in and he’s helped a lot. He’s pushed us to push ourselves.”

Forbus added: “Last year, everyone worked as individuals. This year, we’ve all come together s as a team.”

In his first season with the Dragons, Kyle credits his seniors for buying in and helping to lay the groundwork for the program.

“It’s a tribute to them. They got tired of losing and wanted to do something,” Kyle said.

Tom Bean finished second in 12-2A behind Lindsay. Kyle expects the Tomcats to try to push the pace.

“They are going to play full-court, man-to-man pressure and try to get the score up in the 70s,” Kyle said. “We have to handle their pressure.

“We have to play four quarters. We are getting better every week. They are taking a lot of pride in what we are doing. They are practicing hard and want to get better.”