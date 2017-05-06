Basketball: Decatur’s Hicks to play in all-star game

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Fresh off signing as a preferred walk-on with Texas Tech, Parker Hicks will take the floor for the first of a pair of all-star games Saturday.

Hicks will play in the North Texas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Coppell High School. On May 19, he will take part in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches game in San Antonio.

Hicks is ready to take the floor in Saturday’s showcase. He will be on a team with Rhome resident and Northwest point guard Tucker Dunn.

“I’m excited for the game. I look forward to meeting kids that have the same passion for the game as I do,” Hicks said. “I take it as a big opportunity to show my game again. I would never pass up a chance to play the game I love.”

Hicks averaged 31.3 points and 10.2 rebounds during his senior season, earning 9-4A and Wise County MVP awards.

He made a 4A-best 267 free throws.