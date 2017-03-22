Basketball: Decatur’s Hicks earns all-state

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Decatur’s Parker Hicks and Northwest’s Avery Anderson led their teams to district titles and on playoff runs.

Both landed spots on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state teams.

Hicks, who finished the season averaging 31.3 points per game, made the 4A team. Along with his prolific scoring, Hicks averaged a double-double with his 10.2 rebounds. He shot 58 percent from the field, including 40 percent on 3-point attempts.

Behind Hicks, the Eagles made the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal before an overtime loss to defending state champion Dallas Lincoln. He was also named to the 4A Region II team.

Anderson made the 5A squad after leading the Texans to the 6-5A title and the school’s first state tournament appearance. Anderson averaged 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Anderson earned a 5A Region I pick.

Slidell’s Layton Shelton was a Class A Region III selection. The Greyhounds’ point guard averaged 19.4 points with 4.9 assists and four rebounds.