Basketball: Decatur wins tight contest

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Three baskets by Madi Kyle at the start of the fourth quarter helped push the Decatur Lady Eagles into the lead and onto the 38-34 victory over Sanger Tuesday.

Kyle finished with eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

“Madi gave us a spark at the start of the fourth quarter with three buckets,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner.

Decatur (12-10) improved to 2-0 in District 9-4A, heading into Friday’s game at home against No. 1 Argyle.

The Lady Eagles trailed by two at halftime, 19-17, after Sanger outscored them 15-9 in the second quarter.

Decatur left points at the free-throw line, missing 11 in the first half. Decatur went 18-for-36 at the line in the game. The Lady Eagles did hit five of their eight free throws down the stretch to protect the lead.

Defensively, Decatur held Sanger to just 15 points in the final two quarters, including five in the final frame.

Hannah Dunning and Shaylee Smith finished with eight points apiece. Abbie Heiens grabbed nine rebounds to go along with five points.