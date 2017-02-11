Basketball: Decatur scores season high

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

The Decatur Lady Eagles ended the regular season on a high note and now will turn their attention to the playoffs.

The Lady Eagles (17-13) closed 9-4A play with a 60-28 victory over Gainesville. It was a season high in points for the Lady Eagles.

“We sat a goal to score 60,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner.

Shaylee Smith led the way for Decatur with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Abby Grimes finished with 12 points and four boards. Hannah Dunning had 10 points. Madison Kyle pulled down 11 boards with seven points. Kylee Fitzgerald handed out six assists with six points and four steals.

The Lady Eagles, the second seed in 9-4A, will open the 4A Region II playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frisco’s Lebanon Trail against 10-4A’s third seed Wilmer Hutchins.

“They are very athletic,” Garner said. “We’ve been working on our press break a lot.”