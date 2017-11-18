Basketball: Decatur holds off Paradise, 45-42

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

Emily Boyd scored 13 points to help the Decatur Lady Eagles hold off the Paradise Lady Panthers for a 45-42 win Tuesday.

Decatur used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to take a 31-22 lead.

Maddie Mitschke led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

BRIDGEPORT 54, WICHITA FALLS 48

Ashley Ingram scored 12 points and Morgen Davidson 11 as the Bridgeport Sissies moved to 3-0 with a 54-48 win over Wichita Falls Tuesday.

Ingram finished with a double-double, pulling down 11 boards.

Bridgeport trailed 26-22 at halftime. The Sissies pulled ahead in the fourth quarter with a 16-10 run.

BOYD 70, VALLEY VIEW 62

Payten Bullard tossed in 33 points to guide the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets to a 70-62 win over Valley View.

Bullard hit five 3-pointers.

Boyd trailed 47-46, going into the fourth quarter. Boyd outscored Valley View 23-15 in the final frame.

Valley View went 27-for-46 from the free-throw line.