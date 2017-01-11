Basketball: Decatur captures loop opener – Dunning fights through ankle injury, scores 16

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Decatur’s Hannah Dunning injured her ankle in the middle of practice Tuesday, but she refused to let it slow her down Friday in the Lady Eagles’ District 9-4A opener.

The senior tossed in a game-high 16 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a 45-31 victory over the Krum Lady Bobcats.

“I’ve definitely played through a lot of pain, so I’m kind of used to it,” Dunning said. “I didn’t let it affect me, if anything it gave me a little bit of motivation to do better.”

Dunning knocked down a 3-pointer and scored seven points in the second quarter during a 20-9 run that put Decatur up 28-19 at halftime.

“She gutted it up,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner. “It’s her senior year. She knew she had to do it and she did a great job.”

Shaylee Smith joined Dunning in double figures with 12 points.

Decatur (11-10) stayed aggressive on offense and played stifling defense throughout. Decatur got Krum’s Rhett Robinson in foul trouble in the first half and she fouled out with seven points with 5:42 left in the game.

“We got them frustrated and got their best player in foul trouble,” Dunning said. “That helped a lot. Driving to the basket and being aggressive is what changed the game.”

Defensively, Decatur held Krum to just two second-half field goals. Krum scored only 12 points in the second half.

“We played good defense and hit a few shots. That’s the team we’ve been looking for,” Garner said. “They worked their tails off and did a good job. I can’t ask for more than that.”

With the Lady Eagles dealing with some foul trouble of their own in the second half, Julianne Tynsky provided strong minutes off the bench. Her offensive board and putback followed by Dunning’s drive to the basket stretched Decatur’s lead to 36-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Krum never got closer.

“We played amazing – one of our best games,” Dunning said. “It was a great way to start district.”