Basketball: Decatur blasts Iowa Park in road test

Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

After their 11-game winning streak ended in the finals of the Whataburger Tournament, the Decatur Eagles wasted little time getting back in the win column Tuesday.

Going on a 20-2 run in the first quarter, Decatur cruised to a 70-20 victory on the road against Iowa Park.

“I was proud of the guys. Playing four games in three days [at the Whataburger Tournament] you get beat up a bit, and we were also battling some illness,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “We played hard against a team we should beat.”

Parker Hicks tossed in 32 points, going 16-for-19 from the field.

“He took only two jump shots all night,” Coffman said.

Bryce Elder and Drew Redwine added 10 points each for the Eagles led 40-9 at halftime and 61-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Decatur junior point guard Dane Fitzgerald tallied a season-best 13 assists to go along with six points and six rebounds.

“A lot of [the assists] came in transition,” Coffman said. “We’ve talked about him playing more aggressive. He’s a good player and passer, but he can also score more.”

Coffman added that Fitzgerald and fellow back-court mate sophomore Wilson Hicks are continually improving after getting a late start after football season.

The Eagles had one final game before the start of District 9-4A play Friday at home at 2A’s top-ranked Muenster Hornets.

“It’s a really good test. They are a really good team,” Coffman said. “[Logan] Cook gets a lot of the headlines, which he is a really good player that’s signed with St. Edward’s. But they have three other guys that average in double figures.”

The Eagles will have a week off to tune up for the 9-4A opener Jan. 13 at home against Argyle.