Basketball: Coin flip favors Eagles – Decatur lands No. 1 seed in 9-4A

Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Before Decatur coach Drew Coffman headed to Wednesday’s District 9-4A meeting for the coin flip to decide the league’s top two playoff seeds, senior Parker Hicks and his teammates told him what to call.

“He asked us what to pick. Tails never fails,” Hicks said.

They made the right call, landing 9-4A’s top seed and a 4A Region II bi-district matchup with 10-4A’s fourth-place team Dallas Pinkston at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coppell High School.

Fellow co-champion Argyle is the league’s second seed and will play Wilmer-Hutchins.

Decatur coach Drew Coffman downplayed the difference between the top two seeds, pointing out that Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins split meetings and are quality teams. In the final TABC 4A poll, Wilmer-Hutchins was ranked 15th and Pinkston 19th. Decatur was ranked 11th.

“I don’t know if it means a great deal. At one or two, you’re going to play an equally good team,” Coffman said. “We’ll roll with No. 1 seed and see what we can do.”

Decatur (25-7) clinched a share of its first district title since 2014 with an 89-38 victory over Sanger Tuesday. Parker Hicks scored 35 points and grabbed 10 boards in the victory. Bryce Elder added 17 points with three 3-pointers. Wilson Hicks finished with 16 points.

“[The district title] meant a lot to the seniors,” Parker Hicks said. “We missed out on it the last two years. We wanted to go out with one on the list.”

Decatur finished 9-1 in claiming the share of the district title.

“We’ve been lucky to have the success we’ve had. We look forward to this time of year,” Coffman said. “It’s a huge accomplishment to win a district title, especially in this district.”

The Eagles hoping to make an extended stay in the playoffs. Decatur fell in the third round last year.

“This is my last playoff run. I want to make the most of it,” Parker Hicks said.

“Pinkston is no slouch. We’ve got to be ready.”

In scouting Pinkston, Coffman points out the Vikings’ strong guard play.

“They are extremely athletic. Their guards are really good,” Coffman said. “They have a 6’6” kids that is active on the boards.

“We knew going in that this was going to be tough. That’s why we played a tough non-district to prepare us for this moment.”