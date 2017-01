By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

The Paradise Panthers fell to 1-1 in District 8-3A Tuesday with a 58-50 loss at City View.

Patrick Dorado led the Panthers with 22 points. Danny Richardson finished with 13, hitting three 3-pointers.

Paradise (8-10) took on Henrietta Friday and will play at Holliday Tuesday.