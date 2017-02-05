Basketball: Chisholm Trail ends Northwest unbeaten run

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

The Northwest Texans’ fourth-quarter rally fell just short Tuesday bringing an end to their unbeaten run in District 6-5A.

The 17th-ranked Texans outscored No.22 Chisholm Trail 25-16 over the final eight minutes before falling 56-54.

Northwest (22-6) dropped to 9-1 in 6-5A. The Texans retained a game lead on Brewer and Chisholm Trail going into Friday’s game at Aledo. Northwest plays host to Azle Tuesday. The Texans meet Brewer in the district finale Feb. 14.

Chisholm Trail used a 22-6 spurt in the second quarter to take a 29-16 lead on Northwest. Chisholm Trail took a 40-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jordan Keys led the Texans with 16 points. Avery Anderson added 15. Darrell Simpson grabbed 15 boards with 10 points. Tucker Dunn handed out five assists with three points.