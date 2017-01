By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Chico, Chico Basketball

The Chico Dragons opened district play with a 46-41 win Friday in Alvord.

The Dragons and Bulldogs were close after the first quarter with the Dogs leading the way 10-9. They held the Dragons to only three points in the second quarter, but Chico took over the second half, outscoring their district rivals, 34-19.

The Dragons were playing Poolville Tuesday at home, while the Bulldogs traveled to Muenster.