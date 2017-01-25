Basketball: Chico moves into fourth

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Chico, Chico Basketball

The Chico Lady Dragons closed out the first half of District 11-2A play Friday in control of the final playoff berth out of the league.

With 11 points each from Michaela Martin and Claire Hill, Chico beat Perrin 46-29 to move to 2-3 in district.

Kiley Marburger and Reagan Hardee scored 10 points apiece.

Martin grabbed four boards and made seven steals. Hill finished with seven rebounds and six steals.

Whitney Renfro score four points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Chico took a double-digit lead in the first quarter, 16-5, and never let Perrin in the game. The Lady Dragons led 23-8 at halftime and 34-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Chico opened the second half of district Tuesday against third place Muenster. The Lady Dragons go to Era to face the league leaders Friday.