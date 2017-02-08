Basketball: Chico bids for playoff spot

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Heading into the regular season finale, the Chico Lady Dragons held on to hopes of ending the program’s long playoff drought.

Chico needed a win over 11-2A’s last-place team Perrin and a Poolville loss to Muenster to force a tiebreaker later this week with Poolville for the league’s fourth and final playoff berth. It would be Chico’s first trip to the playoffs since 1987.

“It’s been a long time since Chico has been in the playoffs,” said senior Kiley Marburger. “We’ve all worked hard to make it happen.”

Fellow senior Whitney Renfro added: “Especially for me with it being my last year, I want to make the most of the opportunity.”

Chico had a chance to secure the spot Friday against Poolville, but struggled offensively in a 32-27 loss. The Lady Dragons fell to 2-7 in the league with the loss. Poolville improved to 3-6.

Chico never scored double figures in a quarter and trailed 16-12 at halftime.

“You give up 32 points, you should win,” said Chico coach Troyce Renfro. “The problem came on the offensive end. We struggled to score.”

Whitney Renfro scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. Marburger had 11 points and seven boards.

“It was disappointing. We could’ve played better,” Renfro said. “Hopefully we can take care of them this time.”