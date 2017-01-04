Basketball: Chico, Alvord begin district race

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball, Chico, Chico Basketball

The 10-game sprint through District 11-2A begins Friday for the Alvord Lady Bulldogs and Chico Lady Dragons.

Alvord (15-5) starts district play at Perrin. Chico (8-9) heads to Muenster.

“Our district is a tough one,” said Chico coach Troyce Renfro. “I believe Era and Muenster will be tough matches for anyone. Alvord will also have a solid group as well as Poolville. With four teams advancing, we should be competing for a playoff spot.”

Renfro pointed out that his squad is searching for consistency as it starts district.

“We have played well at times, but have had stretches where we have struggled to score,” Renfro said. “If we are able to become consistent on offense, we can be competitive. Defensively, we have played fairly well.”

Whitney Renfro leads the Lady Dragons in scoring, rebounding and assists.

In their first season with head coach Jerry Johnson on the bench, the Lady Bulldogs have won 15 of their 20 non-district games.

“It’s been a whirlwind two months,” he said. “Some things we are doing OK.”

Johnson would like to see his squad cut down on the unforced errors.

“We need to get that under control and start seeing the floor,” he said.

Cierra Rangle has been tough for teams to control underneath. Brittany Gayler has also proven to be able to knock down shots on the outside. The duo scored 20 points each in the third-place game against Boyd at the Pilot Point Hoop Fest.