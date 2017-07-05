Basketball: Chasing the cup – Slidell finishes 11th in Class A

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

Slidell nearly cracked the top 10 for the second time in three years in the University Interscholastic League’s Class A Lone Star Cup rankings.

Slidell finished tied for 11th in its class with D’Hanis with 36 points. Nazareth claimed the Class A cup with 76.

Slidell was the only Wise County school to finish in the top 25 of its classification for the award that recognizes overall team achievement in a variety of UIL sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.

Slidell finished ninth in 2015.

“It’s something that probably doesn’t get a lot of coverage at a lot of schools,” said Slidell athletic director Casey Pierce. “It’s a credit to the kids more than anything else. They are involved in everything. They are able to balance their time and coordinate workouts. Their work paid off.”

Slidell captured district titles in boys and girls basketball this year, earning four points each. The Lady Greyhounds added another eight points by reaching the Class A Region III final. The boys basketball team garnered four more points by making the region quarterfinals.

For finishing third in Class A and winning the 21-A sweepstakes trophy in UIL academics, Slidell earned 10 points. The one-act play took third at state for an added six points.

The school also won a district title in boys cross country, which did not figure into the rankings.

“We didn’t have one program that did it all,” Pierce said. “In the four sports we do, we do a really good job of competing. We have a bunch of kids that do multiple sports and also do UIL events.”