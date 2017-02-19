Basketball: Bulls to face No. 8 Carter

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

With just two full-time players returning from the 2016 district champions, the Bridgeport Bulls were far from penciled in for one of 9-4A’s four playoff spots entering year.

Coming out of the Christmas break at 8-13, the Bulls’ prospects might have looked even slimmer. But in 9-4A, the Bulls remained steady and bounced back from setbacks against top 11 teams Argyle and Decatur to take down the league’s other three teams – Gainesville, Sanger and Krum. In the end, Bridgeport went 6-4 in district and earned the league’s third playoff seed.

“We knew we were walking in big footsteps,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “I’m really proud of them. This year has not been all roses. After some big defeats, the guys came right back and played well.”

The Bulls did that Tuesday. Coming off a loss to Argyle, Bridgeport hammered Gainesville 74-41 with 24 points from Justin Meyers and 18 from Andrew Horton.

Jason Faulkenberry scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Bulls’ reward for making the playoffs is a 4A Region II bi-district matchup with eighth-ranked Dallas Carter at 8 p.m. Tuesday at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.

Carter was the runner-up in 10-4A behind second-ranked Dallas Lincoln.

“We’re excited for it,” Meyers said.

Facing a top-10 team is nothing new to the Bulls pointed out Green. Bridgeport faced Decatur and Argyle, which were both in the top 10 most of the season.

“It won’t be anything we haven’t seen. We played a tough preseason to get us ready,” Green said.

“This is bonus time for us. We’ve had a couple of spirited practices this week. We’re excited about the challenge.”