Basketball: Bulls shoot down Sanger – Bridgeport stays a game off 9-4A lead

Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Andrew Horton poured in 32 points Tuesday night as the Bridgeport Bulls blitzed the Sanger Indians 71-37.

Horton was one of three Bulls in double figures during a hot shooting night. Bridgeport hit 15 of its 26 3-point attempts and shot 26 of 44 overall.

“It was great to see our shooting in practice finally spill over to the game situation,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We knew this was a big game for us and our playoff hopes, and we came out and played the way we’ve wanted to in the first quarter all season.”

Bridgeport (12-16) improved to 4-2 in District 9-4A and went into Friday’s home game against Decatur a game back of the first-place tie – Decatur and Argyle.

The Bulls jumped on Sanger, 22-4 in the first quarter and led 41-18 at halftime.

Bridgeport earned assists on 17 of its 26 field goals. Colton Waters and Jason Faulkenberry had five assists apiece.

Justin Meyers scored 13 points and Zane Morrow 11.

“Zane Morrow added a great spark in the third quarter hitting some big shots and playing the best defense he has this year,” Green said.