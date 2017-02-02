Basketball: Bulls outlast Leopards

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Jason Faulkenberry hit a free throw with no time left Friday to lift the Bridgeport Bulls to a 48-47 road win over the Gainesville Leopards.

Faulkenberry’s free throw put a rough night at the line behind the Bulls in the important victory in District 9-4A. Bridgeport went 14-for-30 at the free-throw line.

“If we make our free throws, this game is a 10 to 15-point game,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “But Jason Faulkenberry made it when it counted.”

Bridgeport (11-16) improved to 3-2 at the end of the first half of league play. The Bulls entered Tuesday’s game against Sanger alone in third place – two games back of Decatur and one behind Argyle. Bridgeport meets Decatur at home Friday.

“What a roller coaster the first half was for us,” Green said. “It’s what you get with inexperienced teams. We need for them to realize how big every district game is. We played so well the second half against Krum and then turn around and survive the next game at Gainesville. The key is we did survive.”

The Bulls will get the luxury of playing four of their final five at home.

Andrew Horton led Bridgeport with 24 points Friday.

“Andrew Horton was our constant Friday playing one of his best games I have seen him play,” Green said.

Bridgeport fell behind by six in the first half and fought back with solid defense over the final two quarters.