Basketball: Bulls, Eagles start 9-4A

Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

The past two seasons, the Decatur Eagles and Bridgeport Bulls battled for supremacy in their leagues with little challenge from any other teams.

After realignment and a shift east to Region II’s 9-4A, the Bulls and Eagles find themselves in a much tougher league with traditionally strong programs at Argyle, Sanger and Krum.

The two start district play Friday. Decatur plays host to Argyle in a matchup of top-11 teams in 4A. Bridgeport travels to Sanger.

“This district is a lot more competitive than the last couple of years,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “It’s not only our district but our region is extremely competitive. You’re not going to have a first round matchup where you win by 60 points.

“It’s competitive and you’ll have to bring your ‘A’ game every night.”

Bridgeport, which fell to 8-14 after a 56-42 loss to the Weatherford Express Monday, is coming off winning a pair of district titles. But the Bulls have been trying to win with an entirely new starting lineup this season with only two full-time players – Andrew Horton and Jason Faulkenberry returning.

Horton, Faulkenberry and Justin Meyers have been the Bulls’ leading scorers this season.

“We’re at the point of the season where they all start counting. We’ve got to get better every day,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green.

“We’re embracing the challenge of playing two top-10 teams. We’re going to enjoy going and competing with those programs.”

Green pointed out that the Bulls must play well on the defensive end in district.

“We’re still working hard every day,” Green said.

Decatur, ranked No. 9 in 4A, enters district at 16-6 having won 12 of 13 games after a 54-52 win over Class 2A’s top ranked team Muenster Friday.

Decatur senior forward Parker Hicks is averaging 31.7 points per game.

Decatur’s first test is against an equally hot Argyle team who is ranked No. 11 in 4A. Argyle has won seven of eight.

“It’ll be a good test for us,” Coffman said. “They went through some struggles early in the year, but are playing really well. They are very solid in everything they do and don’t make mistakes. You have to beat them. They are not going to beat themselves.”