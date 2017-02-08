Basketball: Bulls crush Mineral Wells

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

The Bridgeport Bulls crushed Mineral Wells Friday in their final tuneup before the District 3-4A opener.

Bridgeport won 8-0.

The Bulls will open district Friday at home against Burkburnett.

ARGYLE 3, DECATUR 1

Ivan Rodriguez scored the Decatur Eagles’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss Friday to Argyle.

Decatur opens 3-4A play at home Friday against Wichita Falls Hirschi.

GIRLS

BRIDGEPORT 1, MINERAL WELLS 1

The Bridgeport Sissies fought to a 1-1 draw with Mineral Wells Friday.

Clara Ortiz made saves on six of the seven shots she faced.

Dolores Amador scored the goal for the Sissies.

“This was probably the best technical game that we have played,” said Bridgeport coach John Tuggle. “Players used each other effectively, pressed hard on the opponent, and shocked a good Mineral Wells team. With preseason ending, the players are ready for district. The game definitely helped in the belief category. We can play well when we are focused and underestimated.”

Bridgeport opens District 3-4A play at home Friday against Burkburnett at 5:30 p.m.