Basketball: Bulls clinch third in 9-4A – Horton scores 35 against Krum

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

The Bridgeport Bulls wrapped up at least the third playoff seed out of District 9-4A Tuesday with a 61-43 win over Krum.

Bridgeport (13-17) moved to 5-3 in the district heading into Friday’s game at Argyle. The Bulls needed a win and an Argyle loss in the finale to have a shot to move up to second.

Andrew Horton tossed in 35 points to lead the Bulls, who jumped on Krum early. The Bulls built an eight-point lead in the first quarter and led 31-12 at halftime.

“We were pretty disappointed in our efforts in the last game, and we responded the correct way,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We moved so much better on defense and didn’t watch the game as much.

“I’m really proud of this team and how they always respond after a tough night. We have learned a lot about ourselves this year and it hasn’t always been pleasant, but they come back to practice with a great attitude and great energy. That’s all you can ask for from a coache’s standpoint.”

Jason Faulkenberry scored nine points, battling early foul trouble.