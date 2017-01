By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Alvord Bulldogs ripped off a 20-7 run in the second quarter to pull away in a 62-38 victory Tuesday over Wichita Falls Christian.

Alvord improved to 8-9 with the victory. Alvord took on Bryson Friday and will play Forestburg Tuesday before opening District 11-2A play Jan. 13 at home against Chico.

Tanner Baker led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Tanner Petree added 12 points and four rebounds.

Ryan Bartholomew pulled down seven rebounds to go along with eight points.