Saturday, January 14, 2017

The Forestburg Longhorns used a big fourth quarter Tuesday to spoil the Alvord Bulldogs’ final tune-up before their District 11-2A opener.

Forestburg closed the game on a 25-11 run to beat Alvord 60-57.

Alvord (8-10) led by 11, 46-35, going into the final frame.

Ryan Bartholomew led Alvord with 16 points. Tristan Palmer scored 12 with nine rebounds.

Alvord opened district Friday at home against Chico.