Basketball: Bulldogs end 12-year drought – Alvord to face Lindsay in bi-district

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

Scanning the banners around the Alvord High School gym Thursday afternoon, Aaron Tefertiller finds the answer to when the Bulldogs last made the basketball playoffs.

“2005 – 12 years,” Tefertiller said. “It’s been a long time.”

The Bulldogs ended the postseason drought and clinched the playoff berth Tuesday when Chico knocked off Era.

The Bulldogs will face District 12-2A champion Lindsay at 7 p.m. Monday in Bowie.

Alvord (11-17) went 3-7 in District 11-2A and ended up in fourth place behind Muenster, Poolville and Chico.

“It’s not the greatest way to get in with three wins but it’s a start,” Tefertiller said. “All the other programs had successful years. Our JV finished third in district. Our eighth grade was second and seventh third. We’re hoping to get a foundation started.”

For the team’s six seniors the playoff berth has been a goal throughout high school.

“This is something we’ve been waiting for,” said senior Ryan Bartholomew. “This is everything we’ve wanted for our senior year to make the playoffs.

Fellow senior Tristan Palmer added: “We finally ended a drought. It feels great. The whole team started playing as one. We’ve grown as a family.”

The pair of seniors also credit Tefertiller, who took over as the program’s coach last summer, with helping to turn the tide.

“Coach is a big part of it,” Bartholomew said. “He’s come in and changed the direction. We see his dedication. Everyone has more hustle this year.”

The Bulldogs will have a tough challenge to start the playoffs against Lindsay.

“They have decent size,” Tefertiller said. “They are beatable. We have to play our best. We’ve played three quarters a lot but not four. From here on out that’s not going to work.”