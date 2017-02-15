Basketball: Brock shoots down Paradise

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

After a fast start, the Paradise Lady Panthers went cold and then couldn’t cool down the red-hot shooting of Brock in the decisive third quarter.

Brock knocked down five 3-pointers in the third, building a 17-point lead on the way to the 48-38 victory in the 3A Region I bi-district game at Azle High School gym.

“The third quarter killed us. They got hot hitting 3-pointers and we couldn’t score,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard. “I was pleased with the girls’ effort. I thought we played really hard tonight.”

Brock (25-9) moves on to the area round to play Clyde.

Paradise’s season ends at 19-12. Paradise started the season with four new starters around sophomore point guard Maddie Mitschke and a new coach. The Lady Panthers took the third seed out of 8-3A, going 10-4 in district.

“People didn’t think we could do it, replacing four starters,” said Mitschke, who finished with 15 points. “Our seniors now stepped up greatly. We were all behind them. We had no drama. It was a really good season.”

Five Paradise seniors played their final game – Damaris Gonzalez, April Coursey, Makaya Wakefield, Randa Taylor and Jordan Hall.

“Those girls have grown on me,” Woodard said. “They bought into what I brought. Their attitudes were phenomenal. I thank my seniors for that. There’s also a huge upside with what’s coming.”

Paradise came out strong, hitting five of its first eight shots and taking an 11-8 lead on Brock after the first quarter.

But after Mitschke’s basket with 35 seconds left in the first quarter, Paradise did not hit another field goal until 3:44 of the second quarter. April Coursey’s basket was the lone field goal of the frame for the Lady Panthers. With the Lady Panthers scoring just three points in the second quarter, Brock took an 18-14 halftime lead.

“They turned the intensity up and I thought we handled it well. We have our moments where we can’t put the ball in the basket,” Woodard said.

Brock caught fire in the middle of the third, hitting 3-pointers on three straight possessions. Brock added two more in the frame. Lindy Drillette’s trey in the final minute of the third put Brock up 39-22.

“They were making their 3s,” Mitschke said. “We were playing real good defense. They just found a way to get open.”

Paradise could not get back within single digits until Hunter Rogers’ 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds.

BROCK 48, PARADISE 38

Paradise … 11 … 3 … 10 … 14 … – … 38

Brock … 8 … 10 … 21 … 9 … – … 48

PARADISE (19-13) – Damaris Gonzalez 5, April Coursey 5, Hunter Rogers 6, Maddie Mitschke 15, Kaycee Martin 3, Makaya Wakefield 4.

BROCK (25-9) – Breeanna Brackney 5, Mia Cherry 5, Emilee Popeck 2, Taylor Hayes 8, Rylee Lavender 12, Jessica Leek 3, Lindy Drillette 10, Reanna White 3.