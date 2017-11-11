Basketball: Bridgeport, Vidal roll to win in opener

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Last year’s Wise County Newcomer of the Year, Emily Vidal, started her sophomore season on an impressive note Tuesday.

Vidal tossed in 25 points and made three steals in leading Bridgeport to a 55-41 win over Krum.

Ashley Ingram joined her in double figures with 11 points in the season-opening victory.

“You can’t complain when you win your season opener,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “There’s a lot of things to work on, but overall there’s great stuff to build on. We’re looking forward to seeing how much growth happens as the season progresses.”

Bridgeport jumped on Krum in the first quarter, building a double-digit lead and led 27-20 at halftime.

The Sissies broke the game open with a 12-5 run in the third.

Delaney Ingram pulled down eight boards and CheyAnne Weirich seven.

MINERAL WELLS 61, BOYD 56

Mineral Wells hit 23 of its 41 free-throw attempts to hold off the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets Tuesday in a 61-56 victory in the season opener.

Mineral Wells went 6-for-13 from the stripe in the final frame, outscoring Boyd 10-5.

“We played good. Last year when they beat us, we were down 20 at the half,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “We were down two at the half and it was one-point game most of the rest of the way. We had good ball movement and got to the basket. Everyone scored.”

Boyd guard Paytin Bullard led the Lady Yellowjackets with 30 points. She hit four 3-pointers.

Abby Hays chipped in eight.

EATON 52, DECATUR 50

The Decatur Lady Eagles fell in their season opener to Eaton 52-50 in overtime Monday.

Gracie Isham led Decatur with 12 points. Aly Skarke added 10.

The game was tight throughout with Decatur leading most of the way.

“I really felt we controlled most of the game,” said Decatur coach Lindsay Griffin. “We’d get up six or eight and then allow a run. We had an opportunity to win in regulation and gave up an offensive rebound. In overtime, we just couldn’t make a shot.

“It was definitely a step in the right direction. If we keep moving in the right direction, we’ll be where we want to be in January.”