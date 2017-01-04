Basketball: Bridgeport falls against Rider

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

The Bridgeport Bulls kept pace with Wichita Falls Rider in the first half Monday before going cold on offense in the second half.

Bridgeport (8-13) managed only 18 points after halftime, falling 58-47 on the road.

“We battled a big, physical Rider team, but just came up short,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “Poor shooting in the second half did us in. We have to stay at it and make sure our shot selection is of good quality and believe they are going to go in.”

Justin Meyers scored 16 points. Jason Faulkenberry added 15.

The Bulls led after the first quarter 18-17 and were down just one, 30-29, at halftime.

Bridgeport scored just seven points in the third quarter and trailed 44-36 going into the fourth quarter.

The Bulls are off Friday and will have one final tuneup Monday against the Weatherford Express before the District 9-4A race begins Jan. 13 at home against Sanger.