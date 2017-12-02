Basketball: Boyd holds off Dragons

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

After Chico made a 6-2 run to pull within one with a minute left, the Boyd Yellowjackets were able to hold on for the 47-45 victory Tuesday.

Blake Rodgers led Boyd with 16 points. Reuben Rodebaugh added 14 points.

Jerod Blanks paced Chico with 19 points.

Boyd doubled up Chico 14-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-17 halftime lead. Boyd was up six going into the fourth quarter. Chico hit three 3-pointers in the final frame to pull within one in the final minute.

GRAHAM 65, BRIDGEPORT 36

The Bridgeport Bulls managed only 17 points in the second half in a 65-36 loss to Graham Tuesday.

Graham built on a 33-19 halftime lead with a 19-8 run in the third quarter.

Andrew Horton led the Bulls with 16 points. Zane Morrow added 10.

DECATUR 48, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS 38

The Decatur Eagles put an end to a two-game losing streak with a 48-38 victory Tuesday over Arlington Heights.