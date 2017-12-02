SPORTS HEADLINES

Basketball: Boyd holds off Dragons

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017
After Chico made a 6-2 run to pull within one with a minute left, the Boyd Yellowjackets were able to hold on for the 47-45 victory Tuesday.

GOING UP – Blake Rodgers lays the ball up on his way to scoring 16 points for the Yellowjackets in their 47-45 victory over Chico. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Blake Rodgers led Boyd with 16 points. Reuben Rodebaugh added 14 points.

Jerod Blanks paced Chico with 19 points.

Boyd doubled up Chico 14-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-17 halftime lead. Boyd was up six going into the fourth quarter. Chico hit three 3-pointers in the final frame to pull within one in the final minute.

GRAHAM 65, BRIDGEPORT 36

The Bridgeport Bulls managed only 17 points in the second half in a 65-36 loss to Graham Tuesday.

Graham built on a 33-19 halftime lead with a 19-8 run in the third quarter.

Andrew Horton led the Bulls with 16 points. Zane Morrow added 10.

DECATUR 48, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS 38

The Decatur Eagles put an end to a two-game losing streak with a 48-38 victory Tuesday over Arlington Heights.


