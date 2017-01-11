Basketball: Boyd blasts City View

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets picked up their first District 8-3A victory Friday night.

Lindsey Thorpe tossed in 20 points to lead the Lady Yellowjackets to a 73-35 win over City View.

Kayleigh Pappajohn scored 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Payten Bullard added 12 points.

Boyd drained nine 3-pointers.

“We played as a team and moved the ball well for three quarters,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “We got a little selfish in the second. Hopefully we can build off this win.”

Boyd ran out to a 23-8 lead. After City View cut the deficit to eight, 28-20, at halftime, Boyd responded with a 24-5 run to put the game away.

Boyd looked for a second straight win at Jacksboro Tuesday. The Lady Yellowjackets return home to play Holliday Friday.