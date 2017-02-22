Basketball: Big Addition – Freshman adds size inside for 21-A champs

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Over his six seasons at Slidell, coach Todd McCormick’s teams all have won more than 20 games despite the presence of players over 6-foot being scant.

“It keeps making us versatile,” McCormick said. “All our guys go through all the drills.”

This year, the Greyhounds have featured a different look with the rarity of three players 6-foot or taller – Walker Gladden, Jesse Tijerina and the tallest of them all freshman Slayton Pruett – giving the 21-A champions even more options.

“It’s the first time we’ve had some size,” McCormick said. “It changes things. We’re able to do more offensively and defensively.”

At 6’5″ and growing, Pruett has been a big addition with his ability to match up underneath and give the Greyhounds a threat inside. The freshman heads into the Class A Region III area round of the playoffs averaging a team-best eight rebounds to go along with 6.7 points, 1.6 blocks and 2.1 assists.

“He’s had a great season, which is not surprising,” McCormick said. “I thought coming in he’d had a good season, but he’s kept progressing. He’s definitely been a force rebounding, but he stats in every category.”

Pruett knows that attacking the glass is his main responsibility. With his eight boards per game, Slidell holds nearly a two rebound per game edge on its opponents.

“My responsibility is get back on defenses and get the rebounds. My scoring primarily comes off rebounds,” Pruett said.

“I’m honored to come out and play with the upperclassmen.”

Making the transition from middle school to the varsity level was not as seamless as it appears for Pruett. He said there were some struggles at the start of the season until McCormick gave him some encouragement early in the year.

“Coach told me to just go out and play,” Pruett said. “I started rebounding and getting points around the bucket.”

Even at 6’5″ Pruett is more than just a center, needing to play in the paint. He’s shown his versatility to defend on the perimeter and to even knock down the occasional 3-pointer. He’s hit four of his 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

“He’s one of our better ball handlers,” McCormick said. “He can run all five positions. He primarily runs the four but can go inside to play the five or play outside. He’s really versatile. He’s a microcosm of the group, but at 6’5″.”

Pruett plays multiple positions in select leagues. It’s important to him to not get pigeonholed as just a back-to-the-basket big man.

Even as a freshman, Pruett has shown a knack for performing in big games. In the Greyhounds’ first matchup with defending league champion Bellevue, he pulled down 18 rebounds to go along with 11 points. He also had 10 boards to go along with seven points in the second meeting against Bellevue. Last week in the regular season finale against Forestburg, Pruett had six boards and eight points.

Pruett and the Greyhounds are hoping for an extended playoff run after opening with either Fruitvale or Sulphur Bluff in the area round Thursday or Friday. He is also excited about the future.

“I’m ready to keep going,” Pruett said. “We only lose one starter. We’re going to come back hungry next year.”