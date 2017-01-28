Basketball: Argyle stalls Bulls

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

The Bridgeport Bulls couldn’t solve the Argyle defense Tuesday night.

Argyle held Bridgeport to 11 points through three quarters in a 47-26 victory.

“Argyle plays great man defense,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We tried to slow it down and get the pace in our favor but couldn’t ever narrow the gap. Our blocking out and rebounding was atrocious and was a reflection of poor coaching and preparation. Second-chance opportunities allow them to grow the lead.”

“They are a top program in the state for a reason and playing against them is such a challenge.”

Bridgeport (10-16) fell to 2-2 in 9-4A heading into the final game of the first half Friday against Gainesville. The Bulls take on Sanger at home Tuesday.

Andrew Horton had 10 points and three rebounds against Argyle. Jason Faulkenberry chipped in seven.

Argyle led 21-8 at halftime and took a 33-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We missed five shots in the paint in the third quarter and couldn’t get any field goals to fall,” Green said.