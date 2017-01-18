Basketball: Argyle lesser of 2 Eagles

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Decatur Eagles opened district play Friday with a win over Argyle.

Decatur (17-6) slugged out a defensively heavy game to get to 1-0 in District 9-4A play, beating the Argyle Eagles 47-38.

The score was 25-21 with Decatur in the lead after the first half when senior Parker Hicks went on a six-point scoring run in the third quarter, complete with two rebounds and a steal to help Decatur pull ahead just slightly by the beginning of the fourth, 36-30.

“A lot of [Argyle’s] games stayed in the 30s and the 40s,” Hicks said. “We were just focused on holding them to as few points as we could.”

Hicks scored 23 points in the game.

The fourth quarter was the lowest scoring of the game, but Decatur outshot Argyle 11-8 for the win, coming out on top with a final score of 47-38.

“I think we played good offense, but their coach (Russell Perkins) does such a good job on defense,” Decatur coach Drew Coffman said. “I’m sure the next time [against Argyle] will be even tougher than this one. I’m just pretending that’s a long way off, and I’m going to celebrate this win.”

Coffman said junior Drew Redwine’s performance stood out as one of the most well-rounded in the game.

“He got us extra possessions, extra shots,” Coffman said. “Things fans might not notice but made a big difference in the game tonight.”

Redwine finished with 6 points. He attributed the win to Decatur’s defensive play.

“It was a lot of good defense on both sides of the ball,” Redwine said. “Argyle played good defense, we played good defense. We just played better.”

Decatur played Bridgeport at home Tuesday night, a match-up the boys were looking forward to immediately following the Argyle game.

“We know who’s next,” Redwine said. “We’re real excited.”

After Bridgeport, Decatur faces Gainesville at home Friday.

“I feel pretty confident and happy where we are,” Hicks said. “After a couple years without a district championship, we’re really pushing for it.

“Nine more games to go, so we’ve got to keep moving.”