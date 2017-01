By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

In their final tune-up before the District 11-2A opener, the Alvord Lady Bulldogs blasted Wichita Falls Christian 73-8.

Alvord scored 25 points in the first quarter and had 64 points through three frames.

Cierra Rangel led four Lady Bulldogs in double figures with 15. Brittany Gayler added 14, hitting four 3-pointers. Christina Thomas scored 11 and Paycee Edgett 10.

Alvord (16-5) opened district Friday at Perrin. The Lady Bulldogs head to Poolville Tuesday.