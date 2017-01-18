Basketball: Alvord scores second district win

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Lady Bulldogs cruised past Chico 55-33 for their second district win Friday night.

Cierra Rangel led the way with 22 points, going nine for 12 from the floor, while Brittany Gayler lit up the scoreboard with five three-pointers.

The Lady Bulldogs held Chico to only 12 points in the first half. Chico managed a double-digit run in the fourth, racking up 15 points to Alvord’s 9, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

Kiley Marburger led scoring for the Lady Dragons with 15 points. Whitney Renfro added 7.

Alvord headed to Muenster Tuesday night, while Chico took on Poolville at home.