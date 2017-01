By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

The Alvord Bulldogs used a strong start to build a lead and continued to pull away Tuesday in a 54-35 victory over Perrin.

The win was the first in District 11-2A for Alvord (9-13).

Tristan Palmer scored 11 points and pulled down seven boards. Tanner Petree also had 11 points.

Alvord got a quick start with a 13-4 opening run. The Bulldogs inched out to an 11-point advantage at halftime, 23-12, and led 37-24 going to the fourth.

Alvord met Poolville Friday and will head to Chico Tuesday.