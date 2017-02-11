Basketball: Alvord nabs third 11-2A seed

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs’ carried their bid for the second seed out of District 11-2A into overtime Tuesday before falling to league champion Era.

Era outscored Alvord 8-5 in the extra frame to score the 41-38 victory.

Alvord (23-7, 7-3) finished tied with Muenster for second in district. The two flipped a coin for seeding Wednesday. Alvord ended up the third seed and will take on District 12-2A’s runner-up Lindsay at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bowie.

Brittany Gayler hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter to put Alvord up 25-22 on Era. Era outscored Alvord 11-8 in the fourth to tie the game at 33 at the end of regulation.

Gayler finished with 14 points. Cierra Rangel scored 13.