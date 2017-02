By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

Poolville used a fast start to bury the Alvord Bulldogs on the way to a 65-38 victory Friday.

Poolville opened the game on a 24-7 run and led 40-14 at halftime.

Carson Herring scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Derrick Creeks had nine points. Tristan Palmer scored four points with seven rebounds.

Alvord (9-14, 1-4) played Wise County rival Chico Tuesday. Alvord will play host to No. 1 Muenster Friday.