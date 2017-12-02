Basketball: Alvord begins year 3-0

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

In his previous coaching stops, Aaron Tefertiller usually noticed a major turnaround in his third year in a program.

So far this season, his Alvord Bulldogs are looking as if they may shorten the timeline. After a 51-30 victory Tuesday over 3A Callisburg, the Bulldogs moved to 3-0 on the season.

“It’s usually the third year that’s a swing year. But they’ve made a lot of improvement and really bought in,” Tefertiller said. “It’s a good group – half seniors and half young guys.”

Senior Tanner Petree said the start to the year has energized the program.

“It’s been many years since any Alvord team started 3-0,” Petree said. “It’s awesome for the school. Last year, no one came to watch our games. Now, we’re getting everyone to believe in Alvord basketball.”

Last year in Tefertiller’s first season at Alvord, the Bulldogs went 11-18 and lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Lindsay 64-38.

The program’s first playoff appearance since 2005 motivated the Bulldogs heading into this year. Tefertiller has had most of the his players in the gym throughout the summer and fall.

“We’ve got a lot of off-season guys that are straight basketball,” he said. “Karson Parker was the lone guy from football. The rest of the guys have been in the gym all the time.

“A lot of our young guys really stepped up. They knew there was going to be a lot of opportunities on the varsity level and they got in gym over the summer.”

The Bulldogs are starting four seniors – Petree, Tanner Baker, Pierce Warren and Hunter Waggoner – with sophomore Jayton Malone. The Bulldogs are getting strong contributions off the bench. Against Callisburg, the bench scored 21 points led by eight from freshman Hunter Richey.

“The guys off the bench have been just as good as the starters,” he said.

Malone led the Bulldogs with 15 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. He’s averaging 16.3 per game.

“I moved him up in the middle of district last year. He’s gotten a lot stronger,” Tefertiller said.

Alvord broke the game open against Callisburg with a 16-5 run in the third quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 30-14 in the second half.

“We’re playing with a lot more intensity,” Petree said.

The Bulldogs started play Thursday in the Saint Jo Tournament against Savoy. Alvord hoped to continue the strong start. The Bulldogs still have more than a month before the start of District 11-2A play Jan. 12 against Chico.

Alvord players have already set a goal of not just making playoffs, but getting out of the first round.

“They want to get a gold ball,” Tefertiller said.