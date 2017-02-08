Basketball: Aledo keeps Northwest from clinching second

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Northwest, Northwest Basketball

The Northwest Lady Texans’ fourth-quarter rally fell short Friday in a 48-45 loss to Aledo.

The setback dropped Northwest (21-9, 10-3) into a tie for second place in District 6-5A with Aledo.

Northwest closed out the regular season against Azle Tuesday. The Lady Texans could clinch the second seed out of 6-5A with a win and an Aledo loss to league champion Boswell.

Alexus Brigham led the Lady Texans with 15 points. Abby Richmond added 13.

Northwest fell behind 21-15 at halftime and trailed 36-25 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Texans outscored Aledo 20-12 in the final eight minutes.