Baseball: Young Bulls jump out of gates quickly

Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Baseball

The young Bridgeport Bulls are off to a 5-1 start to the season.

The Bulls beat Windthorst 6-1 Thursday to start the American Cancer Society Tournament. Conner Holzer struck out five and allowed one run – none earned – in six and one-third innings. Ethan Herschler and Colton Waters doubled and drove in two runs each.

The victory followed a 4-1 showing at the North Texas Tournament of Champions. Bridgeport beat Northside 7-2, Trimble Tech 5-2, South Hills 8-5 and Alvarado 5-4.

“We played well. We hit and pitched well,” said Bridgeport coach Ted Leps. “We have three freshmen starting.”

Hayden Sutherland limited Alvarado to four runs – two earned – on seven hits in seven innings with four strikeouts.

Waters drove in two runs in the victory.