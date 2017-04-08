SPORTS HEADLINES

Baseball: Yellowjackets fall out of district lead

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017
Spencer Pellegrini’s sixth-inning single was all the offense that the Boyd Yellowjackets could muster against Jacksboro starter Clay Botello Tuesday.

FRUSTRATION – Spencer Pelligrini managed to get Boyd’s only hit in the loss to Jacksboro. Messenger photo by Mack Thweatt

Botello fanned 13 in the complete-game one-hitter in Jacksboro’s 8-0 win over the Yellowjackets.

The loss ended Boyd’s four-game winning streak and dropped them out of sole possession of the top spot in 8-3A.

Boyd freshman Boston McIntire, who started district play 3-0, suffered his first loss. He gave up a pair of unearned runs in six innings, striking out four and walking four.

Jacksboro broke the game open with five runs in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of three Boyd errors.

The Yellowjackets committed four in the game.


