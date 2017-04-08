Baseball: Weatherly, Dragons stop Valley View

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Chico, Chico Baseball

Cameron Weatherly turned a gem Tuesday, striking out 14 and holding Valley View to a run on seven hits in seven innings.

Chico used a six-run third inning to take down Valley View 6-1.

The win was the second straight for Chico (6-9-1) as it improved to 3-5 in District 10-2A. The Dragons are a half-game back of Collinsville for the fourth playoff spot.

Chico went to second-place Lindsay Friday and will play host to Saint Jo Tuesday.

Devon Wilson pushed across Chico’s first run with a bases-loaded walk.

After H Bailey forced in a run with a hit by pitch, Willie Payne knocked in two runs with a double. Jerod Blanks’ and Bailey Umphress’ back-to-back RBI-singles expanded Chico’s lead to 6-0.

Umphress went 3-for-3.